GEAR UP, jump in the fire engine and point the hose.
Don't worry - nothing's burning - but fire stations across the region will be a hot place to be this weekend when everyone has a chance to live like a 'triple zero hero'.
Fire and Rescue NSW stations across New England are opening their doors on Saturday, May 13, from 10am to 2pm.
That will include stations at Inverell, Armidale, Tenterfield and Glen Innes.
At Glen Innes a barbecue will be operating and there will be some goodies for the kids.
At all the stations it is a chance to go behind the scenes, meet the firefighters, see the trucks in action, check out the equipment, and learn more about the fire and rescue service.
Superintendent Tom Cooper said there'll be plenty of activities for the kids and information for the adults.
"We'll be opening our doors and it will be a great opportunity to introduce yourself to the firefighters, they're part of the community," he said.
People will be able to climb through the trucks and check out all the latest technology, try on firefighting equipment, see the rescue gear, and hold a hose.
Kids can take home activity packs with colouring books, fire hats, stickers and more, while adults can take home some lifesaving lessons, book a home visit to make sure they're ready for winter, or just have a chat.
The timing is no coincidence, with fires crackling back to life and heaters turning on across New England.
"It's time to put fire safety at the front of your mind," Superintendent Cooper said.
He said it was good to get kids thinking about fire safety while they're young, and maybe even inspire a career or passion.
"It's a good opportunity to get your hands on some equipment and have a go," he said.
