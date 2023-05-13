The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Armidale Big Chill Festival features Birds of Tokyo, Lisa Hunt, Dragon at sportsground

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
Updated May 14 2023 - 12:24pm, first published May 13 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the temperature dipped below 10 degrees, the headline act Birds of Tokyo took to the stage at The Big Chill Festival on Saturday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, New England non dailies

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.