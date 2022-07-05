Heading into round nine of the AFL North West competition, the Tamworth Swans were flying high at the top-of-the-table.
But they faced a determined New England Nomads outfit coming off a 20-point triumph and were "up for the challenge."
The Nomads set the tone early and nailed six goals in the opening quarter and didn't slow down from there.
They continued to hold the edge and managed to finish the clash as 15.8-98 to 10.11-71 victors.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
