Leader in business consultancy | Armidale firm wins national award

A HUMAN resources company from Armidale has been nationally recognised in the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
Pinnacle People Solutions won the business consultancy category in the annual awards, held at The Star in Sydney earlier this month.
Courtney Nixon, human resources and projects officer for Pinnacle and her HR colleague Jacqui Newman represented the company at the awards night.
More than 5500 businesses entered into this year's national business awards. Coordinated by Precedent Productions, the awards consist of more than 100 categories in the retail, services and manufacturing industries. They are judged by an independent panel with small business experience.
It was the third time Pinnacle had made the finals in the awards, chief executive Bronwyn Peason said.
She started the business in 2013 with just a laptop.
"We are very excited to take home the award for 2024," Ms Pearson said.
"Winning this award not only highlights our impact regionally in New England and North West but also solidifies our reputation as a leader in the business consultancy field nationwide."
Pinnacle People Solutions offers a plethora of human resource services to small-to-medium regional businesses, including performance management, succession planning, team building programs, HR mentoring and training and education.
Ms Pearson has more than 25 years of experience in the HR industry in both the public and private sectors.
An Armidale local, Ms Pearson has spent most of her working career here.
"Taking home this award for 2024 is a great showcase of our professional standards and results not only locally but Australia-wide," Ms Pearson said.
"Being named Australia's best in business consultancy means so much to PPS and we will wear the name proudly and keep striving to improve."
Uralla based business Seasons of New England made the social enterprise business finalist list at the awards.
