The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Leader in business consultancy | Armidale firm wins national award

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated April 29 2024 - 11:52am, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards night in Sydney and inset, Pinnacle People Solutions chief executive Bronwyn Pearson, whose firm won the business consultancy category.
The 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards night in Sydney and inset, Pinnacle People Solutions chief executive Bronwyn Pearson, whose firm won the business consultancy category.

A HUMAN resources company from Armidale has been nationally recognised in the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.