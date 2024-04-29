The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nurse sheds 60 kilograms, raises $1000 for charity in half marathon

By Staff Writers
Updated April 29 2024 - 12:04pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Registered nurse Rachael Ferris has shed 60 kilograms, a personal milestone that spurred her into entering this year's Sydney half marathon, raising money for UNICEF. Photo supplied.
Registered nurse Rachael Ferris has shed 60 kilograms, a personal milestone that spurred her into entering this year's Sydney half marathon, raising money for UNICEF. Photo supplied.

A NURSE who provides care to Armidale's Ezidi community has become one of Team UNICEF's top fundraisers for Runaway Sydney's half marathon, after hitting a personal milestone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.