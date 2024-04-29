Nurse sheds 60 kilograms, raises $1000 for charity in half marathon

A NURSE who provides care to Armidale's Ezidi community has become one of Team UNICEF's top fundraisers for Runaway Sydney's half marathon, after hitting a personal milestone.
Rachael Ferris recently lost 60 kilograms, a personal achievement that spurred her into entering into this year's half marathon, to be held on May 5.
She will be running with members of Team UNICEF in the marathon and has already been pledged more than $1000 by supporters.
A registered nurse, Ms Ferris works in the refugee health team within Hunter New England Health.
Ms Ferris said UNICEF was a charity close to her heart.
"I work with people who have recently arrived from overseas for humanitarian reasons, and I hear firsthand the positive impact that UNICEF has in the lives of people around the world," Ms Ferris said.
"The diversity of projects UNICEF oversee is also important to me, they support communities not just in times of crisis, but also improving outcomes long term."
In her role Ms Ferris is responsible for initial health assessments for recently arrived refugees, as well as health education and promotion including immunisation and support navigating the Australian health system.
She said she had always been passionate about equitability in the global context and that was why UNICEF's mission for equitable health resonated with her.
"UNICEF's work is essentially the intersection of my passions," Ms Ferris said.
"I'm a firm believer that the circumstances of your birth should not affect the quality of healthcare or education you receive."
Ms Ferris fundraised for UNICEF Australia for the first time last year, running in the City2Surf, where she raised more than $1500.
This time, she has already raised more than $1000.
"I recently hit a pretty big weight loss milestone - officially dropping 60 kilograms" Ms Ferris said.
"To celebrate that, I thought I would continue to push myself and sign up for a half marathon, which will be my longest run ever.
"Knowing that I can fundraise for a cause I'm passionate about while training towards a big personal goal is rewarding in a multitude of ways."
UNICEF works to improve the lives and wellbeing of children and young people around the world, through access and quality of healthcare, education, safe water and sanitation, and protecting children against violence and abuse.
UNICEF Australia chief executive Tony Stuart said, "We have such a generous network of supporters, with their own generous network of friends, family and community - and we are truly inspired by their determination to find a way to help children in need.
"It's our fundraisers like Rachael who are the driving force behind UNICEF's ability to deliver the life-saving aid to millions of children and families, and in some of the world's toughest places to be a child."
To support Ms Ferris on her fundraiser run, visit https://runawayhalfmarathon2024.grassrootz.com/unicef/rachael-ferris.
