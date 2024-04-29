Ebor Falls precinct offically re-opens after $5.5 million upgrade | Photos

A FREE celebration marking the re-opening of Ebor Falls will be held on Saturday, May 4.
The visitor precinct received a $5.5 million upgrade after the 2019 bushfires decimated the site.
Over the past six months, two new lookouts, picnic shelters and visitor amenities have been installed at the Lower Falls.
The driving force behind the renovation was the desire to rebuild fire-impacted infrastructure in a way that made it accessible to as many people as possible, including those who use wheelchairs or have limited mobility.
There is now direct, flat access from the newly upgraded carparks to new, wide paths connecting the picnic facilities, amenities and viewing platforms.
Visitors and locals are invited to attend the re-opening on May 4 to inspect the work that has made Guy Fawkes River National Park more accessible and spectacular.
The grand re-opening starts at 10am. Refreshments will be provided, and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service staff will be on hand to talk about the area and tour the facilities.
"These renovations demonstrate our commitment to creating world-class lookouts and walking tracks that open up our national parks for everyone to enjoy," NPWS assistant director John Whittall said.
"We are so pleased that this second stage of upgrades is now complete, and we invite everyone to join us to celebrate the reopening of this iconic New England destination."
