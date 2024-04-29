Exercise physiologist lives by her own advice

When UNE researcher, Lecturer in Exercise Physiology and alumna Melissa Pearson wrote about the virtues of exercise in a 2019 UNE story, little could she have known she'd soon be marking her own words.
Back then, she was fit and healthy, and maintaining a regular schedule of running and swimming, high-intensity workouts and strength/weight training.
But in 2022 Ms Pearson's world "crashed" when she received a devastating diagnosis of aggressive, stage 3 breast cancer, suddenly throwing all her wisdom and teaching and research into stark relief.
As a clinical exercise physiologist, Ms Pearson's primary focus is to encourage physical activity that is scientifically proven to support wellness.
She credits this dedication to exercise with helping her cope with underlying anxiety and periods of intense stress.
"Deadlines and work-related stress has been a big part of my life," Ms Pearson said.
"Exercise has supported me through some very difficult decision-making and helped me to start new phases in my career."
Now her own health and capacity to exercise was to be tested.
Two surgeries to remove breast tissue and 27 lymph nodes, followed by six months of chemotherapy and daily radiation for three weeks ensued, but she was determined to follow her own good advice.
Within two days of her second surgery Mrs Pearson was doing lower-body exercises, back at the gym and walking. While she "took a step back" from heavy weight training, Melissa focused on maintaining mobility and flexibility, and cardio workouts on her exercise bike.
"We used to be much more cautious about exercise during cancer treatment, but attitudes have changed dramatically in the past 10-15 years," she said.
"I threw myself into researching the role of exercise in breast cancer treatment, to discover what I could and shouldn't do, and what the risks might be."
Ms Pearson discovered that even a short walk with her dog helped combat the fatigue associated with rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which concluded in mid-January 2023.
In July of 2023, she began secretly training for the National Breast Cancer Foundation Pink Triathlon in Sydney, to be held in January 2024.
"I had never done a triathlon before, but I wanted something to work towards, to keep me motivated.
"I had competed in different events before, including body-building, but I just thought 'Wow, you've done this'. The cancer hadn't defeated me."
Now Ms Pearson is back doing Armidale's weekly Park Run and has rediscovered the joy of swimming.
Professionally, she is also looking to work more with cancer patients in private practice and to conduct her own research into the part exercise can play in breast cancer treatment, applying her own lived and living experience.
"Physical exercise, at any point in our lives, can be hard, but brings physical and psychological benefits," she said.
"With people living longer post-cancer, survivors will possibly have longer-term side effects, so exercising long-term is beneficial to us maintaining quality of life."
