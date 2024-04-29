The Armidale Express
Exercise physiologist lives by her own advice

By Staff Writers
April 29 2024 - 3:41pm
Melissa Pearson completed the National Breast Cancer Foundation Pink Triathlon in Sydney in January after surgery, chemo and radiation. Picture supplied
Melissa Pearson completed the National Breast Cancer Foundation Pink Triathlon in Sydney in January after surgery, chemo and radiation. Picture supplied

When UNE researcher, Lecturer in Exercise Physiology and alumna Melissa Pearson wrote about the virtues of exercise in a 2019 UNE story, little could she have known she'd soon be marking her own words.

