If there's one thing you can take out of New England's women's squad for the Country Championships, it's the enthusiasm the players have for pulling on the Zone's jersey.
But that aside, there's still plenty of quality and competitive spirit in the 24-strong squad named for NSW Country Rugby's premier event set down for Tamworth this weekend.
With no men's team competing at the event, New England co-coach Luke Stephen can focus solely on the development of the talented group of players.
"If we take it back, this is something we have been building towards since the last Country Champs where the ladies that played at that Champs, as part of a combined side, expressed that desire to represent their own Zone," he said.
"A lot of those girls have put their hands up and made themselves available for selection because they genuinely want to compete for higher honours."
Stephen was also rapt with the fact every club in the Zone - Armidale Blues, Barbarians, Robb, St Albert's, Tamworth and Glen Innes-Tenterfield - has representatives.
"You have Abbey Jones from Tenterfield who, if it serves me correct, will become the first-father-daughter representatives for New England," Stephen said.
"Her dad, Phil, captained New England back in the day.
"You have got a strong representation in the teams on top of the ladder in Barbarians and St Albert's.
"You have got ladies like Tahlia Morgan where last year she was good enough to make the [Country] squad but didn't get the opportunity due to Covid.
"And some of these cases like Alana Dunne, who has been involved since we first started a formal 7s competition six years ago."
The Country Championships is a 15-a-side competition, different New England's weekly 10s format.
The last time the Zone entered a team in the 15s, in 2016, the inaugural 7s competition had only just begun.
Six years down the track, a team with a bit more experience, across all formats, will grace the field.
There's players who have played for Central North at last year's Championships, those who lined up earlier this year in the Northern NSW development day and they all run out for their clubs every week.
"With the expansion of the game from 7s to 10s and the the fact all six clubs have women's teams, it is great to be in a position where we have been able to pull together close to 25 ladies that are playing their week-in-week-out football in the New England Zone," Stephen said.
"Everyone who pulls on the New England jumper this weekend has been involved in the comp week-in, week-out.
"We have five or six who are backing up from playing in the Championships last year where they understand the standard and physicality that is required.
"On top of that we have some ladies who come across who have played representative rugby league and then other players who are playing the house down week-in, week-out for their club and are just made for a format like this."
With three games on Saturday - starting with a clash against Central North - all women in the squad will have the chance to prove themselves.
That in mind, Stephen is hopeful of a strong showing and possibly some selected for the NSW Country squad.
"Having played at both the 15-a-side Northern NSW [development day] as well as playing a trial game against Central North a month ago with a cohort of players, I believe we have the makings of a competitive side," he said.
"It will be a case of we are there to compete and play some good footy so that those ladies that are good enough to play country can compete at a level that allows their talent to be expressed."
Additionally, there's another three young New England women - Brooke Klingner, Leilani Lavea (Glen Innes Elks), Paige Anderson (Armidale Blues) playing in the Central North under 18 team.
Squad: Lekah Mohena, Alana Dunne, Elana McNaught, Brooke O'Halloran, Hollie O'Halloran, Skye Gordon-Briggs, Lauren Acton (Barbarians RUFC), Brooke Turner, Cheraz Barker, Brittany Kassman (Armidale Blues), Katelyn Hall, Bridget Madigan, Charlotte Goldman, Tahlia Morgan, Elsie Hunt, Clare Harpley, Charlotte Maslen, Rosie Duncan (St Albert's College), Abbey Jones, Bree Risby (Glen Innes Elks), Catie Wilson, Nicole Hamilton, Paige Leonard, Lauren Harbison (Tamworth Magpies), Zoe Holden (Robb College). Coaches: Luke Stephen and Archie Denning
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
