Nomads hopeful winning run can continue

After three straight losses, the New England Nomads needed to bounce back and "build momentum."
They did that with consecutive wins against Moree-Narrabri at home and then Gunnedah in an away trip.
Since their round one win against the Bulldogs, the Nomads were beaten by Tamworth Roos, Tamworth Swans and then Inverell by one point.
Then they managed to topple the understrength combined team 36.19-235 to 1.3-9 and then Gunnedah 21.12-138 to 15.12-102.
Coach Clarrie Barker is hoping the two recent wins can lead to his side finding
"The game against Moree the week before, it was the first time in three or four years that they got a team together and came to Armidale so kudos to them for that," he said.
"But they still showed up a little bit undermanned.
"But certainly the Gunnedah game was a lot more hard fought compared to that game.
"Being in Gunnedah is hard to win at the best of times.
"So getting a win there was good as well."
They did it with only 16 players taking the field as well.
"For us to get the win without a full list of players was a big point me for me being the coach," Barker said.
"And being able to explain that this week at training; that it doesn't matter who you are in the team, you are still part of the team. We can still win regardless of who we have playing."
This season the Nomads have also welcomed an influx of new players.
So getting time on the park and gelling together was always going to take some time.
"We have had half a dozen to a dozen new players come in this year," Barker said.
"There's people aged from 15 right up to Starry [Adrian Walsh], who is a fossil.
"We certainly have a wide group of ages and the older people in the team feed off that energy and it has brought everyone together in a sense."
The competition takes a general bye this Saturday which has come at a "convenient time" for the club with university holidays.
It is also a boost for their women's team who are reliant on players from the university.
"But we have have wonderful coaches involved with the women's AFL so I am sure they will pull a few strings and get players in," Barker said.
"The girls are certainly building. Over the years they have improved so it is only going up for them from here."
Following the bye, the Nomads will host the Roos in a fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease.
