Blues open account with dominant display against Tamworth

The Armidale Blues continued their stellar pre-season form by beating the Tamworth Magpies when the New England Rugby Union season officially began on Saturday.
The Blues showed their dominance early, posting the first try two minutes in through Morgan Pennefather.
Harry Pollard converted and then followed it up with a penalty goal three minutes later to push the Blues to a 10-nil lead.
Shuaib Rhodes-Swain then made it 15-nil with a try of his own at the 11-minute mark but Tamworth hit back with Norman Turner scoring.
After half-time, Tamworth posted the first points via Mitch Bowen. That was converted and the Magpies had clawed back to 15-12.
But their success was short-lived with the Blues' Fraser Thomas scoring, and Pollard converting.
Then Rhodes-Swain darted over late in the game.
They sealed the 34-12 triumph when Jayden Smith made his way over on the full-time siren.
Following the match, captain Jack Grant told ACM there is still plenty of improvement in the Blues.
"Good in patches," he said.
"We have still got a lot to work on and the structure is still not quite there.
"But to get a bonus point down in Tamworth, we are very happy with that.
"There was times where we could have dropped our heads, they had a bit of a front foot roll on but we were able to compose ourselves.
"It was the attitude we were happy with."
In the day's other matches, the women's 10s was a high-scoring affair which went the way of Tamworth 37-26.
The Blues scored a 27-19 victory in second grade while Tamworth won 36-5 in third grade.
This Saturday the Blues will be at Bellevue Oval to face Robb College who had a bye in round one.
