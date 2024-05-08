Letters: Rail trail support still has traction

It is not a little thing to take over a railway corridor, in terms of real cost, biosecurity risks, and community support. This project has no direct revenue stream back to council coffers. All the business cases on it relate not to what was before us, ie the mini trail in Armidale, but to the grand vision of a 34km rail trail that we have no funding for at all and which is contingent on even more direct ratepayer contribution. Serious governance issues have now come to light with this project, but I will write on that another time. I am working as hard as I can to come up with an better, affordable project that is fair and equitable to the whole community.