Feral pigs found infected with Japanese encephalitis in NSW

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
May 8 2024 - 7:28am
Recent blood sampling of feral pigs in NSW has revealed the presence of Japanese encephalitis (JEV), brucellosis and leptospirosis. Picture supplied.
Recent blood sampling of feral pigs in NSW has revealed the presence of Japanese encephalitis (JEV), brucellosis and leptospirosis. Picture supplied.

Recent blood sampling of feral pigs in NSW by NSW Department of Primary Industries Wildlife Disease Surveillance project has revealed the presence of Japanese encephalitis (JEV), brucellosis and leptospirosis.

Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

