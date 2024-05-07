Read all about it - books galore at Rotary fair

The Mayor of Armidale Sam Coupland got his hands full of ample reading material when he visited the Rotary Book Shed this week.
Cr Coupland saw the shed in operation before the start of the Annual Book Fair at the Armidale racecourse in Barney Street on May 18.
During his visit Rotarians from the Armidale Central Club continued to sort the more than 60,000 titles that will go on sale during the week-long event.
Organisers are hoping the fair can match or better last year's $85,000 in funds raised from the sale of books, DVDs, CDs and games and puzzles.
Cr Coupland said the Rotary Book Fair had become an important annual event for Armidale and the region.
"Each year thousands of people visit the racecourse to grab a bargain book - and it's even become quite a social event," Cr Coupland said.
"I want to congratulate the Rotary Club of Armidale Central for their commitment and hard work in staging the fair.
"I'd also like to thank the people of our city who donate quality books year round to make the book fair possible.
"And, of course, the many happy customers who walk away with some great reading under their arms."
Cr Coupland said all these people make it possible for the Rotary Club to help others in the community.
"It is remarkable that over $1 million has been raised in the 25-year history of the fair - and that a majority of that money has gone to help local groups, charities and schools," he said.
President of the Rotary Club of Armidale Central John Jones thanked the mayor for his visit and encouraged people to visit the fair.
"We've some great books on sale to suit all tastes - fiction, history, biography, hobbies, gardening, cookery to name a few," he said.
"And prices range from as low as $2 and $3, with children's books just $1 each," he said.
"And don't miss some great bargains on premium quality titles in our upstairs section!"
Mr Jones also acknowledged the generosity of Armidale people who not only donate books but support the fair each year.
