Dr Ricardo Alkhouri announces Uralla Medical Centre to permanently close

Uralla Medical Centre will be closing its doors permanently in a month's time, but Dr Ricardo Alkhouri will continue to support the community until a new doctor can be found.
Mr Alkhouri published a letter to the Uralla community informing them that he has to close the medical centre before he hits the "looming bankruptcy".
"Our last day at work in Uralla Medical Centre will be [Friday, June 7]," he said.
"I have already signed a contract with Redlands General Practice in Ormiston-Brisbane and will not change my mind about it.
"I will continue providing phone consultation service, until Uralla's community find a solution.
"I am not selling any pieces of equipment in the medical centre for one year, to give the community the change to hire a doctor to service the town."
Mr Alkhouri said he will be live on his personal YouTube channel - Ricardo Alkhouri - and Uralla Medical Centre Facebook on Sunday, May 12, at 5pm.
At the end of his presentation he will provide a Streamyard link for patients to log on and talk to him live.
People interested in going live with Mr Alkhouri only require access to Google Chrome, display of their real names and their camera on, with no registration needed to login
"We need to talk about the upcoming business as I need to listen to your opinions," said Mr Alkhouri.
He added that communication with him will only be by email or text from the surgery home page, with calls to his personal mobile number resulting in the caller being blocked.
Booking online through Health Engine will also not be available with the service to soon be disabled.
"All pieces of information will be available on the surgery website and the Facebook page. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available," said Mr Alkhouri.
"I will try not to talk more than 30 minutes before providing the link to you.
"I apologise for the inconvenience. I really have no choice but leaving ASAP."
