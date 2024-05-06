Letters: Readers angered by trail vote

I believe, Council has received some $5.4 million dollars in grant money for the first stage of the rail trail from Armidale heading north. It is inconceivable that the ARC would not spend this money to advance the economic, employment, health, and social wellbeing of its community. It is highly unlikely if this money is returned to State and Federal Governments that it will ever be received again. The grant money cannot be redirected to other purposes. Council would have again shown itself, as it was in the past, as being unable to carry forward important infrastructure projects.