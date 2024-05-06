Letters: Readers angered by trail vote

I write in response to previous correspondence regarding the restoration of rail services north of Armidale. The Great Northern Railway between Armidale and Wallangarra was mothballed in 1989. However, the line was doomed to fail from 1932.
After WWI it was obvious that the interchange at Wallangarra, with break-of-gauge, could not continue. Therefore, the NSW and QLD Governments decided on a radical solution. This was to extend the north coast line from Casino through the border ranges to Brisbane using the NSW gauge throughout. This meant that the coast line became the main inter-capital line for passengers and freight. Thus, the Great Northern Railway became a branch line. Over the years, traffic on the line decreased especially after WWII.
In the early 1980s the Wran Government introduced the XPT through to Tenterfield. However, this didn't last long due to lack of patronage and was replaced by the existing Explorer Service as far as Armidale. Rail patronage north of Armidale decreased steadily and, with no freight component, was deemed uneconomic. Thus, the line was closed.
In 1925 there were 265 railway employees in Armidale. Today there is one.
When the Inland Rail was mooted, it was again decided to shun the Great Northern Line and build a new railway west of the ranges. Part of this project has been completed between Narrabri and Moree.
This history tells us that no government has been prepared to commit funds to the Great Northern Line in the last 100 years. It is therefore clear that the there is no likelihood that $1.2 billion would be allocated to restore the Great Northern Line. This is confirmed by the NSW Minister for Transport Jenny Aitchison where she states in her letter to the Clerk of the Legislative Assembly:
"I am advised that there are currently no plans to reintroduce passenger train services on this section of the Great Northern Railway. The corridor was considered extensively to be reopened as part of the planning and business case for the Inland Rail, however, it was ruled out by the Australian Government."
Thus, the decision of six Armidale Regional councillors to defeat a decision on the proposed rail trail in the hope of railway restoration is completely misguided.
John Burrell
I and the whole Armidale community expect you, as a councillor, to represent the views of the community while making decisions in our interests. I and the community expect you to work with integrity and demonstrate good conduct in how you represent us.
As a councillor it is necessary for you to take personal responsibility for learning about important issues such as the rail trail and to equip yourself with the skills and knowledge necessary to perform your role effectively.
From the performance of some councillors at a recent Council meeting to discuss the New England Rail Trail I am left feeling that Council is confused and adrift and is not meeting its requirements under the Local Government Act 1993 nor under guidelines and advice available through the NSW Office of Local Government which is intended to assist councillors in carrying out their legislated role and functions.
Rather than target specific councillors I have decided to express my concerns to all councillors and direct councillors to the advice from the NSW Office of Local Government. This Office provides a list of 5 things that every councillor needs to know and act on if he or she is to perform their role as a councillor effectively. I refer you to this document:
https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/wp-content/uploads/key-things-every-councillor-needs-to-know.pdf
In this document under the heading 'Leadership', it is stated that a councillor helps "set the vision and direction for the community". ARC has indeed done this. Council's vision is clear. The rail trail proposal is a significant step in achieving that vision. The case for the rail trail has been clearly documented. Please read the documents with an open mind and make your decision based on actual evidence.
The second heading requires councillors to have 'Open Decision Making'. It requires a councillor to make "informed decisions through good preparation and involvement". So please make yourself open to the facts concerning the rail trail. Don't be blinded by misinformation, personal agendas, or the clearly false belief that the train is going to appear anytime soon on the disused rail line from Armidale to Tenterfield. Even if at some future point of time a train once again becomes viable then the rail trail corridor still exists and can be used for that purpose.
In the meantime, to see it used for some useful public purpose must direct a councillor with an open mind to vote in favour of the rail trail.
This is because the rail trail will be a destination in its own right. It will encourage tourism, local physical activity with resulting health benefits, as well as economic diversification and employment benefits through job creation.
The third heading is about 'Conduct'. This requires a councillor to "Conduct yourself in a way that enhances and maintains the credibility of your council and local government as a whole". The current hiatus in Council over the rail trail with its divisive views based on misinformation and false hope is placing ARC in a poor light. It is embarrassing to watch. It is damaging Council's image and credibility. It is reminiscent the days before an administrator was last appointed. This was only in recent history.
The fourth heading is 'Accountability'. This requires a councillor to be" accountable for understanding and meeting your community's needs by:
- Engaging and consulting with your community
- Responsibly managing your council's money and assets to meet current and future needs; and
- Considering the long term consequences of your decisions.
In regard to addressing these points - Council has extensively engaged with the local community on the rail trail and with affected landowners.
I believe, Council has received some $5.4 million dollars in grant money for the first stage of the rail trail from Armidale heading north. It is inconceivable that the ARC would not spend this money to advance the economic, employment, health, and social wellbeing of its community. It is highly unlikely if this money is returned to State and Federal Governments that it will ever be received again. The grant money cannot be redirected to other purposes. Council would have again shown itself, as it was in the past, as being unable to carry forward important infrastructure projects.
So please consider the long-term consequences of your decisions.
In the case of the rail trail, it is clearly demonstrable from the work completed to form the economic case for the rail trail and hence the resulting funding, that the rail trail is of great benefit to the community.
Please make decisions on evidence not misinformation, personal agendas, and false hopes. Again, I state the rail trail does not prevent a train returning at some time in the future.
The fifth and final heading is about 'Learning'. This requires councillors to "Take responsibility for your ongoing learning and professional development". If you are unsure of how to fulfil your role as a councillor or require a specific workshop to understand the complexities of a particular issue - such as the rail trail - then please ask the General Manager to provide assistance so you can learn and then be able to make an informed decision when a particularly complex matter arises in the Council upon which you will be called upon to make a decision.
To my mind the rail trail is a no brainer proposal. The case for it is just so strong. Keeping the corridor as an ever-declining rusting piece of real estate that is owned for us through the State Government which, in its current state, is not fit for any future rail purpose is illogical. No other proposal for its use as been put forward since the rail line was mothballed in 1988.
That is 36 years of no public benefit - only a public cost in maintenance for things like weeds. In that time every culvert and bridge has broken down, silted up or rotted. Much of the line is a public liability and public hazard.
Why should it not be upgraded and used for a new public purpose?
Surely the ARC area needs to diversify its economic base? Is that not self-evident by the loss of businesses in the Armidale CBD and the decline in 'live-in' student enrolments at the UNE?
Do we not have an obesity issue in our area and beyond? Rail trails provide health benefits. Does not evidence from every other rail trail in Australia, New Zealand and in so many other countries clearly demonstrate their benefits - employment, building community, social and economic resilience to economic impacts, economic diversification, tourism etc?
David Kanaley
I am appalled at your decision not to support funding for the New England Rail Trail at last Wednesday's meeting. I believe you have:
- Just thrown away millions of dollars badly needed for job, tourism and small business growth in the Armidale LGA. Simply, the grant is "purpose specific". The amount lost is much greater than $5.4m when you consider the economic multiplier effect that one dollar can be spent/respent up to 7 times.
- Ignored the rail trail business case, vetted by Treasury officials and thoroughly prepared. It indicates a positive boost to our region from a social, economic and tourism perspective. Many countries, (including other parts of Australia) enjoy popular and successful rail trails. e.g. USA 2473(about 40000Kms), 100+ in the UK, Australia 118 and NZ. Specifically,
Brisbane Valley Rail Trail: Small towns like Esk, Toogoolawah, Coominya economically rejuvenated by the BVRT. In last 12 months, 11X increase in accommodation facilities. (Source: Qld Dept of Transport & Roads)
Otago Rail Trail NZ. According to Benje Patterson, Independent Consultants, there were 12756 rail trail users last year, who spent an estimated $25.9 m. This trail has been operating since about 2000. Like Armidale, this trail is not close to large population centres, yet attracts huge visitor numbers.
- Your actions on Wednesday sadly have demonstrated a prime example of the metaphor "Dog in the Manger".
I ask you to seriously re-consider your position in regard to the rail trail and move forward to the common good of our community.
Name withheld by request
