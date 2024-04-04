NSW Rural Achiever Grace Collins leads by example

An aspiring agricultural educator who hopes to foster the next generation of industry leaders has been named as the 2024 RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever.
Hailing from the hustle and bustle of Sydney, Grace Collins relocated to Armidale after high school to study a Bachelor of Agriculture at the University of New England.
With only four units of her degree remaining, Grace plans to unite her passion for agriculture and education by completing a Master of Teaching in 2025.
Grace currently works on-farm at Armidale Secondary College and Guyra Central School where she supervises and assists students during agricultural shows and excursions.
She also works in learning support at Armidale Secondary College.
As a passionate and keen livestock handler, Grace said she heard about the Rural Achiever program during her time parading cattle at Sydney Royal.
"I put my hand up (for the Rural Achiever Award) this year because I thought that I'd contributed to my community, but I also wanted to learn more," she said.
"I didn't expect to win, I was very surprised and honoured as I'm only 21 and the youngest (finalist) here.
"High school ag was so important for me in my journey to get here so I want to be able to pass that on and open doors for other kids that wouldn't otherwise have those opportunities."
A recipient of the Herefords Australia Youth Travel Scholarship and the prestigious Norman Lethbridge Award, Grace has been involved in countless agricultural events across the state.
In her spare time, Grace runs Stockyard Scarves, a handmade neck scarf business that aims to provide stylish sun protection for agricultural workers.
You can also find her inside the ring showing cattle.
When asked if she had a favourite breed, Grace admitted that she's particularly fond of Herefords.
In her role, Grace hopes to spread more awareness about the agricultural industry and highlight the importance of youth.
"I see the divide and disconnection between the city and country. There are so many people that don't understand how our food and fibre is produced," she said.
"I'm lucky that when I went to school I was passionate about agriculture but I want to be able to create those opportunities for other young people."
Grace credits Pymble Ladies College agricultural teachers Grant Jackson and Sally Rivett for her passion of agricultural education.
"What both teachers had in common was the belief that you could achieve anything, and that is something I try to pass onto my students," she said.
"I tell them that no matter what, if you believe in yourself, you'll be rewarded."
Later this year Grace will represent NSW at the National Rural Ambassador Award and participate in an exchange program at the Royal Adelaide Show in September.
