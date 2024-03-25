Joint efforts propel rail trail forward

\Glen Innes Severn Council and Armidale Regional Council have gained clarity to introduce the New England Rail Trail following a pivotal meeting at Parliament House recently.
Representatives from both councils engaged in discussions with key state officials including the Premier, the Treasurer, and the Minister for Regional Transport, reaffirming their commitment to repurpose the disused rail corridor for community benefit.
The outcome of the meeting with Minister Aitchison clarified there are no immediate plans to revive rail infrastructure in the region, allowing both councils to focus their efforts on advancing the New England Rail Trail project.
Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham said the New England Rail Trail represents a significant opportunity for the New England region, which holds considerable promise for the communities.
"The clarity provided in the meeting enables us to proceed with confidence in delivering the New England Rail Trail, and we are committed to working together with our partners to ensure its successful delivery," Cr Banham said.
"We appreciate the support from state authorities and look forward to working closely with them to expedite the implementation of the rail trail. This initiative will offer recreational opportunities and economic benefits for our residents."
The primary outcome of these discussions was the affirmation that there is no intention or expectation for the return of rail infrastructure in the region. Instead, the focus was on advancing collaborative efforts between local councils and state authorities to expedite the implementation of the New England Rail Trail project.
With clear support from state authorities, both councils are enthusiastic about the opportunities this project presents and are dedicated to its successful completion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.