Help find $1M winning ticket purchased at Armidale newsagent

JJ's Newsagency in Armidale has sold the winning ticket from Wednesday nights $1M Division 1 lotto draw (4389).
According to Tiffany Snowden from JJ's, the ticket was purchased in store and sold as an 'unregistered ticket' meaning that the winner's details are not listed and the person is likely unaware they have won.
"We've just opened up the doors here this morning and the news has come through, so we're intrigued to find out who the lucky winner is," Ms Snowden said.
"It was an unregistered ticket which means that it could be anyone in the town, and we're not notified of it.
"If they're registered, they've got a contact number and they usually get an email or a phone call to say that they've been the Division one winner.
"But when you're unregistered, it's just pot luck as to whether you can check your ticket on time and find out that you have won."
This is not the first time a winning ticket has been sold from JJ's in Armidale. In 2019, a local couple purchased an instant scratch it ticket from the Newsagency, which won them a top prize of $10,000.
"It's possible the ticket could have been purchased by someone passing through, but we would like to think it was from someone local and someone that might need a helping hand, it's definitely good for the community," Ms Snowden said.
The winning ticket was definitely purchased in store at JJ's Newsagency, Shop 21/195-197 Beardy St, Armidale and was not purchased online.
If the winning ticket buyer was from out of state, they will have to come back into New South Wales to make the claim.
