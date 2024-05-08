The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Breaking

Help find $1M winning ticket purchased at Armidale newsagent

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated May 9 2024 - 1:53pm, first published 9:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JJ's Newsagency in Armidale has sold the winning ticket from Wednesday nights $1M Division 1 lotto draw (4389).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.