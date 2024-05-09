Storytellers offer words of advice at New England tourism summit | Video

GEN-Xers and empty nesters are a target market for New England's tourism operators, a summit held in Armidale was told on Wednesday, May 8.
Organised by Country and Outback NSW, the tourism summit attracted more than 100 operators from across the district, all eager to share their success stories and workshop ways of encouraging more visitors to the region.
Fourteen guest speakers shared their experiences of building their brands and bottom lines.
Theme of the summit was "the power of storytelling" as a way of helping tourism operators connect with their guests.
A virtual talk from Heather Parry, founder of the award winning Yorkshire farm shop and cafe, Fodder, started the event.
Then guest speakers from regional businesses spoke of their experiences in setting up and operating their tourism businesses.
Rose Lovelock from the Armidale Cultural Centre and Keeping Place and Clark Webb, chief executive of Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours discussed tourism from a First Nations people perspective, while Walcha artist Steve King talked about his town's open air gallery.
Quirindi businessman and former professional cricketer Sandy Rogers discussed the power of social media when promoting Gilay Estate, the luxury accommodation he opened with his wife Alexandra Gawthorne earlier this year.
"We found people love those campfire videos and showing those on social media is a great way of connecting with people," Mr Rogers said.
The couple spent three years building the business, which features off-the-grid huts with views over the Liverpool Plains, hot tubs, e-bikes and wood fire heaters.
Their market was city slickers wanting a romantic weekend away, Mr Rogers said.
"Our business really is a love story, we started dating three years ago and in that time, built a business that we ourselves love.
"Double incomes and empty nesters are our target market."
Tania Hartigan, owner of The Artshack at Wallabadah, said she enticed guests to stay by making home-made, hot bread that she served for breakfast.
The business started as a bed and breakfast and combines art workshops and classes with hands-on farming experience.
"Guests can feed cows and do a bit of shearing to experience that farm stay," Ms Hartigan said.
"We get a lot of writers and creative types who are our guests.
"I find breakfast time is a brilliant way to connect with guests, I offer hot, home-made bread and it always starts a conversation and curiosity about what foods we have on the site."
Storytelling was essential for guests she said.
"People want a bit of insight into who we are, they want to know more about the Aboriginal cultural sites that are on our property."
Ms Hartigan and Mr Rogers agreed agri-tourism was a way for properties to maintain independence, especially in times of drought and other challenges facing farmers.
The summit was held at the Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place in Kentucky Street and has become an annual event.
According to the Country and Outback network, the visitor economy is worth $1.8 billion a year and attracts 4.5 million trips to rural NSW, including Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell, Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains, Moree, Narrabri, Tamworth, Walcha and Walgett.
