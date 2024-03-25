The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Transgrid offers grants to community groups

By Staff Writers
March 26 2024 - 7:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not-for-profit organisations in regional NSW can now apply for funding under the first round of Transgrid's Community Partnerships Program this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.