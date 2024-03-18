Ampol fills tank on support for rescue helicopter

Ampol Australia has extended its support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service for a further five years as part of its Ampol Foundation program.
The two have been in partnership for 30 years and announced the extension on March 18.
The long-standing association between the two iconic Australian organisations will see Ampol continue to provide the Jet A-1 aviation fuel that powers the Service's fleet of state-of-the-art AW139 helicopters, which require 360 litres of aviation fuel every hour to fly and keep the communities across Northern NSW safe.
Ampol provides around $600,000 in fuels and in-kind support each year.
"We are extremely grateful for Ampol's support of our operations across Northern NSW and humbled to be their longest-running community partnership," Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Acting Chief Executive Officer, James Lawrence, said.
"Ensuring our aircraft are prepared to swiftly respond 24/7 is essential for saving lives in communities across Northern NSW, and central to this readiness is a dependable provider of high-quality aviation fuels at our Belmont, Tamworth, and Lismore bases.
"We conduct on average over 1500 missions each year across search and rescue, pre-hospital emergencies and inter-hospital transfers, and the ongoing support of Ampol is integral to the completion of these missions," Mr Lawrence said.
Ampol Business to Business GM Brad Phillips said it was impossible to calculate any return on investment for the support provided when one considers the number of lives saved across a community of around 1.5 million people each year.
"For more than 30 years, Ampol has supported the essential 24/7 work of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, and we're proud to be renewing our longest-standing community partnership for another five years," Mr Phillips said.
"Ensuring the safety and well-being of the communities in which we operate is a fundamental principle that drives the efforts of the Ampol Foundation.
"Our partnership with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service allows us to play a meaningful role in helping to safeguard the welfare of the communities of Northern NSW, where we have deep and longstanding connections as a result of our considerable workforces and fuel supply assets in the region."
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service also partners with NSW Ambulance and NSW Health to deliver the highest standard of aeromedical and rescue services to those in need across a state-wide network.
A NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic and NSW Health doctor are on board each AW139 aircraft to provide the highest quality critical care where it is needed most.
