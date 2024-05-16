Rams prepare to do battle with the Roos

The Group 19 senior rugby league competition took a break at the weekend with the Northern Division tri-series but it resumes this weekend and the Armidale Rams are gearing up for a big day.
The Rams will host the Walcha Roos and Jillaroos on Sunday for round six.
They will also host a Ladies Day event and president Craig Slick believes their own women's team is in with a real chance to snag their first win of the season.
"The girls are really coming together as a group and a win is probably only round the corner, you definitely couldn't fault them in effort," he said.
The men are hoping to continue their dominance against the bottom-placed Roos.
Slick said they're beginning to get troops back on the park and will have representative players Alistiar Connors and Liam Whitehill back on deck.
"As for the men, Timmy Gordon is going to rest his knee for another week," he said.
"Tyler Carson and Joe Akrigg should be back next week which will give our coaching staff a few head aches trying to fit them in the side.
"The rest of the boys are all pretty good and enjoyed having the week off after their historic win against the Eels. Liam and Al got through the rep game with no injury problems so although Group 19 didn't go to well on the score board, I think they'll be better for it.
"Mitch Cooper and Jacob Whitehill should be back this week after missing the last game with few minor issues. Watch out for them because they've been training the house down to get back in the side."
The day begins at 12pm and Slick encouraged the town to "get behind" the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.