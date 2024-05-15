Reading from the same page at storytime event

YOUNG bookworms from across the region will be able to join in the fun of National Simultaneous Storytime on May 22 in the Armidale and Guyra libraries.
This national event is held annually by the Australian Library and Information Association.
Every year a picture book, written and illustrated by an Australian author and illustrator, is read simultaneously in libraries, schools, preschools, childcare centres, family homes, bookshops and many other places around the country.
Now in its 23rd year, this colourful and vibrant event aims to promote the value of reading and literacy, using an Australian children's book that explores age-appropriate themes, and addresses key learning areas of the national curriculum for foundation to year 6.
The book for 2024 is Bowerbird Blues, by Aura Parker, that stars a beautiful bowerbird on the search for blue.
It's a moving story of longing and connection, that unfolds as the bowerbird's search sends him soaring across the sea, sky and city. He swoops and snatches vibrant treasures for his collection, and soon his bower - a mix of natural and unnatural objects - attracts something greater and more fulfilling than he could ever have imagined.
"Council is proud to support initiatives that promote the importance of reading and literacy in our community," Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"Books have the power to educate, inspire, and entertain, and I encourage all children to discover the joy of reading.
"Storytime activities such as the NSS play a vital role in nurturing a love for reading from an early age and I encourage everyone who can to take part in this fabulous event to visit our great libraries and listen in on May 22."
More than 2.18 million participants at over 59,000 locations participated in the storytelling event in 2023, making it the biggest and most successful simultaneous storytime event to date.
The event will take place at on Wednesday, May 22 in Guyra Library. Arrival from 11.45am and book reading by a special guest reader at 12pm and the event will be held in the council chambers.
Guyra children aged 4 to year 2 can enter a colouring competition, entry forms will be available from the library and entries are due by May 17. All ages are welcome and bookings are essential.
Armidale library will also be hosting its storytime event on Wednesday, May 22. Morning tea will be at 11.30am and the book reading by special guest reader will start at 12pm sharp. There will be crafts activities afterwards, all ages welcome and no bookings are required.
