City's 40th eisteddfod kicks off with music workshop

A MUSIC composition presentation and workshop has kicked off this year's Armidale Eisteddfod.
Held on Wednesday, May 15 the workshop was a prelude to the main program, eisteddfod committee president Elizabeth Peach said.
The eisteddfod is celebrating its 40th year.
"The committee has been working hard on preparations and solid entry numbers indicate that this year's eisteddfod will be a great showcase of talent in Armidale and surrounds," Ms Peach said.
NECOM coordinates the eisteddfod, with the workshop held at the Old Teachers' College in front of a full audience.
"This is an excellent way for senior students to showcase their works and receive feedback in preparation for their HSC," Ms Peach said.
The main competition program runs from Friday, May 15 through to June 5, with the gala concert being presented on 16 June this year. The eisteddfod continues to be supported by sponsors, volunteers and competitors.
"Choir night and band night are always popular events and this year will be held on Wednesday, May 24 (Lazenby Hall) and June 6 (Old Teachers' College auditorium), respectively," Ms Peach said.
Sunday, May 28 is the date of the New England championships, and the gala concert held on Sunday, June 18 June at 2pm, at the Old Teachers' College will conclude the program for 2023.
A variety of ages and abilities is catered for within the sections on offer for speech and drama, voice and music. Within those sections there is also a variety of styles. The eisteddfod attracts entrants from the local area as well as neighbouring towns.
"The Armidale Eisteddfod continues to be one of the major eisteddfods in the North West and an important performance opportunity for musicians as well as speech and drama students in our community," Ms Peach said.
"We are fortunate to live in a city that values and supports the Arts and are grateful for the continued sponsorship by individuals and local businesses, as well as the efforts of our many volunteers who keep the eisteddfod going year after year, without the need for government funding. It is a true community event."
Most of the Eisteddfod events are held in the Old Teachers' College Auditorium. Session ticket prices are $3 concession and $5 adult with an adult's season ticket being $40. Family passes for the duration of the Eisteddfod are $80. A full price-list and program can be found on the Armidale Eisteddfod website.
