Baggy Blues tour under threat due to low ticket sales

Armidale District Cricket Association president Mike Porter has urged clubs, players and the general to support the Baggy Blues tour.
Dan Christian, Steve O'Keefe, Steve Rixon, Phil Emery, Peter Neville, Matt Nicholson, Charlotte Anneveld, Gavin Robertson, Jason Krejza, Dan Smith, Trevor Chappell, Belinda Robertson plus members of the NSW development squads will be part of the Baggy Blues tour visiting on March 20 and 21.
They will promote mental health awareness, as well as cricket itself, during two days of events.
There's a gala dinner on the Wednesday night and ticket sales have not been strong.
Porter sent an email to members of the cricket community on February 27 urging them to "do whatever you can" to support the event.
The response was poor and Porter issued another statement on March 2.
"If there is not a better response this event will be cancelled," Porter said.
"We need at least 50 tickets to be sold for the event to go ahead and get some tickets and we need that to happen now."
Tickets are $50 and are available at stickytickets.com.au
Thursday will see a junior clinic at the sportsground followed by a Twenty20 match featuring some of Armidale's top young guns as well as a handful of the visitors scattered throughout the teams.
