The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

UNE professor takes audience on a musical odyssey with Moya Henderson

May 10 2024 - 7:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of New England (UNE) Professor Alistair Noble, the Head delivering his presentation on Australian composer, Moya Henderson as part of the HASS research seminar series. Picture supplied
University of New England (UNE) Professor Alistair Noble, the Head delivering his presentation on Australian composer, Moya Henderson as part of the HASS research seminar series. Picture supplied

Last week Professor Alistair Noble, the Head of UNE's School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences (HASS), delivered an intriguing presentation on the life and work of the enigmatic Australian composer, Moya Henderson (1941 - present)

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.