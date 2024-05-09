Grants awarded to help support and increase New England volunteers

Volunteer organisations from across the New England electorate have received news this week that their applications for the Australian Government's 2023-2024 Volunteer Grants have been successful.
The Australian Government Volunteer Grant Program provides funding for organisations that increase participation in volunteering and focus on the inclusion of vulnerable people.
The grants support local volunteers, ensuring they can continue their valuable work in the community safely and appropriately.
There are 123 organisations to receive grant funding, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.
New England MP, Barnaby Joyce, with the assistance of a committee of local community leaders, considered the submissions and nominated projects in late 2023. He was pleased to be able to notify the successful applicants.
"There are three types of people in this world, the ones that throw rubbish out a car window, those that complain about those that throw rubbish out the car window and there are those that pick it up," he said. "This program supports those special people in our community that pick it up.
"Whether it's volunteering with Meals on Wheels, helping in the canteen at the junior soccer or responding to emergencies with the State Emergency Service, our volunteers play an important role in our communities.
"These grants can help pay for equipment or for promotional activities that increase participation in volunteering, as well as reimburse fuel costs and expenses associated with transport and training."
Further information regarding the Australian Government's Volunteer Grant program visit the Community Grants Hub at communitygrants.gov.au.
