Three Pees Creations aims to create a safe space for art expression

Bringing creativity back into everyday life and teaching the community the benefits of play and creativity is what the Three Pees Creations aims to do.
The new visual arts business is run by Armidale student Kate Alden.
The "three pees" stand for painting, pottery and poetry, the three art mediums, Ms Alden personally uses.
Through the business she runs workshops - Wheels Out Art - for the community to express themselves in a safe, community setting.
"Wheels Out Art is about creating a space for everyone of any level ... to come and experience being creative in a community setting," Ms Alden said.
"What I've experienced being in Armidale is that there's a lot of isolation around these days, and there's a lot of sadness and a lot of just anxiety about the world.
"[The Three Pees Creations] is kind of creating pockets of safe space in the community where people can come and there's no judgement, there's no expectation, it's just to come and have that availability to create in whatever form, be they painters or writers or photographers, just any form of creative expression."
Having always had a passion and love for art, Ms Alden now studies a Bachelor of Art Therapy remotely at ___ in Melbourne.
"Since begging my studies] I've had to get out of my comfort zone and explore pretty much every different expressive art modality," she said.
"Things like collage and dance and music.
"So, I'm just hoping to connect with the community to find ways to bring these new ways and old ways of creating together."
Ms Alden said she wants to see how interconnected art and life are, as she believes there are many benefits from engaging in any form of expressive art.
The Wheels Out Art workshops are run in a public space selected by Ms Alden, and she encourages anyone to come down, with whatever art supplies they can and join in on expressing themselves.
"People come and I supply just a hot beverage for everyone coming into the winter months. So that's what their donation is for," she said.
"I also bring extra supplies that I can. People can just come at any time over the roughly four hour window that I'd be there for ... and create however they'd like.
"Sunday, we had a woman come and she was a poet. She sat there and she did some poetry writing and she even borrowed some of the extra coloured pencils that I brought and had a go at experiencing that because she hadn't used those before.
"That's pretty much the whole setup around Wheels Out is. Grab what you can, come out into nature, connect back with the environment and just be around like-minded people."
Wheels Out Art provides a social aspect to art and a space for people to be open with their art.
"It's very vulnerable to create art in a lot of ways," said Ms Alden. "So this is a space where people can come and feel safe to explore their own creativity and to talk with people who are feeling the same way.
"To get that connection and get that normalcy.
"It's a little bit scary being out in the world, but together we can find these pockets of community and support for each other."
Wheels Out Art is on the first and third Sunday every month at 10am, with all ages and skill levels welcome. It is BYO art supplies, and $5 per person. Tea and Coffee will be provided.
To find out more about Three Pees Creations and its Wheels Out Art workshops visit tinyurl.com/67ettm7z.
