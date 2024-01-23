Reflecting the needs of the community: TAFE 'integral' to regional areas

With the first semester of 2024 at TAFE NSW right around the corner, students and staff are gearing up for another year of study.
An important vocational education pathway in regional areas, TAFE distinguishes itself from many of the state's other educational institutes, with locations all across NSW.
In New England there are campuses and learning centres at Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell, Moree and Tenterfield, along with Boggabilla and Narrabri.
TAFE NSW Executive Director of Education and Skills, Adam Bennett, said the diversity of people studying at TAFE is what makes it integral to the community.
"That differs from place to place," he said. "In Armadale, for [the Ezidi community] we're a critical place where they can develop [English] language and vocational skills.
"But that's true at all of all of our campuses. Whether it's people that are connecting while they're at school through TVET (TAFE-Delivered Vocational Education and Training), through to people that are changing careers.
"I think that breadth of connection is something that means we really are part of the fabric of [local communities]. I think everyone knows someone that's been at or is at TAFE in all of those places."
Each TAFE campus seeks to reflect the needs of its community where it can, offering courses that are practical to the industries and businesses in the regions.
"What's available at each place is different. In places like Armadale and in Inverell agriculture is quite significant and that reflects the nature of the communities that they're in," said Mr Bennett.
"Of course, things like early childhood, which are essential to every community functioning.
"And of course, we don't produce the childcare workers ... but having the training available in lots of places, to be able to develop skills and the requirements to work in [childcare] centres is really important."
Having so many locations also allows TAFE to provide in-person education that may not be available otherwise. However, it does offer other means of teaching, including online courses.
Mr Bennett sees the combination of physical and online education, along with being a practical place for the community, as to how TAFE works and provides for locals.
"Certainly having a physical presence in those communities means we do have an open door to education that's sitting there in the communities," he said.
"In some instances using technology, the teacher and the rest of the class might be remote and you're actually connecting by video, particularly in Tenterfield.
"[But] having a place ... that people can connect into do practical things (access to Wi-Fi, use a laptop, talk support services or other students) make a big difference to how accessible their education feels and to how successful people will be."
Mr Bennett believes TAFE is about about providing local training that's immediately applicable, whether that is in construction or civil works, frontline caring, agriculture and more.
"The breadth of things that we [train and teach] are all sort of things that you encounter day-to-day," he said.
"Because what we're doing really is intended to be about bridging the gap between people's aspirations and the opportunities that exist in a region.
"I think it does trend towards helping people stay where they are and meet the opportunities that are there."
TAFE also provides lesser known courses, helping people with their language and literacy skills or preparation for higher and tertiary education.
"Those sort of things help set people up for for an aspiration, not all of which is what would be offered by TAFE," said Mr Bennett.
Semester 1 of 2024 at TAFE NSW starts up from Monday, February 5, but applications for many courses are open until Monday, February 4, and some later than that.
Mr Bennett encourages anyone interested in studying at TAFE or wanting to explore learning options to get in contact, especially as there are more free courses available at the moment.
"All through the year, I encourage people to keep in contact," he said.
"Understanding what we've got available, but also talking to us about what a student is trying to achieve, what community members are trying to achieve, we can then provide advice about all the options that are available to try and connect to."
For more information about the upcoming semester or to enrol visit tafensw.edu.au.
