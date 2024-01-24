Big numbers and big prizes set for this year's Deepwater Cup

The Deepwater Cup is no doubt a highlight for many New England locals and travellers alike but the 2024 version is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The annual event lands on the Saturday of the coming long weekend and the Deepwater Jockey Club is hoping to capitalise on that.
On the track, there's been a massive response to the six race card with nominations exceeding the eight horse limit in every race.
"Unbelievable nominations at this stage," Deepwater Jockey Club's president Doug Stevenson said.
"Acceptances will be interesting on Thursday.
"I think that Deepwater race meeting, it is probably little bit lower standard than Glen Innes.
"They are crying out for those sort of meetings."
Current Cup holder Wayne Oakenfull has two horses nominated for the main race in Zaidin and Hyland Bay.
Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm has nominated Our Odette who has a special link to the town.
"The Top Pub publican has bought himself a horse," Stevenson said.
"There will be celebrating at the Top Pub if it wins."
Monday saw a little bit of rain fall on the track and that was welcomed.
"it will take another eight or 10 easily, if not more," Stevenson said.
"It is coming up beautifully."
Trackside, the normally social event is slated to be bigger and better than ever.
After a strong day at the neighbouring Glen Innes Cup on January 13, there's a zest for race events about the area.
The jockey club have come to the party, adding caravan parking area alongside their normally large carpark to cater for travellers on their way home from the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
"It is the first time we have raced on a long weekend so we are not sure how that is going to go," Stevenson said.
"We will cater a bit more for those caravanners coming back from Tamworth and heading back north.
"Word around is people are coming so that is all good.
"There's a few other things on, Tenterfield Show, of course.
"We often get good support from Tenterfield but I think they are still talking about coming down and go back for the show."
One of the most popular attractions is the fashions in the field events.
The club has managed to secure a huge amount of support for it.
"We have over $5000 in prizes for fashions in the field which is a record for Deepwater," Stevenson said.
"That is one of the highlights of course.
"We have had wonderful support from Tenterfield, Emmaville, Glen Innes and Deepwater to do with sponsorship.
"It has come together quite well."
Friday night will see the annual Cup Calcutta at the Top Pub.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.