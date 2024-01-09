Bingara recognised with NSW 'Blue Plaque' honouring CWA founder

In December 2023, CWA Armidale unveiled a centenary seat commemorating 100 years of service by CWA NSW.
The centenary seat, which now sits outside the Armidale and District Historical Society on Faulkner Street was unveiled by life member Ruth Blanch and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.
At the unveiling, Mr Marshall said the CWA centenary holds special significance for the tablelands area as CWA founder and first president, Grace Munro, was from Bingara.
On Monday, January 8, 2024, Mr Marshall visited Bingara to congratulate the local community which has been honoured with one of the State's first heritage 'Blue Plaques', honouring the life of Mrs Munro.
Mr Marshall said the Blue Plaque recognised Mrs Munro's significant contribution to the CWA and to the rich history of country NSW.
"Mrs Munro served as the first President of the NSW Country Women's Association and created ongoing foundational support for isolated regional women and children," Mr Marshall said
"She lived on the property 'Keera Station', near Bingara, and experienced first-hand the isolation and lack of services in the region.
"Mrs Munro campaigned tirelessly for much-needed resources and funding for hospitals and women's restrooms across the state."
Mr Marshall said the Blue Plaque was a tremendous honour that recognised Grace Munro's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of rural women.
Mr Marshall encouraged locals and those passing through Bingara to have a look at the Blue Plaque and the CWA Centenary monument.
"In dedicating this plaque to Grace Emily Munro, we honour a woman who was the driving force behind the Country Women's Association," he said.
"Her leadership paved the way for a legacy that continues to impact the lives of regional Australian women."
Mr Marshall said that Mrs Munro's Blue Plaque was chosen from 117 nominations made by the NSW public and assessed by independent historians.
"The 14 plaques chosen in this round of the State Government's Blue Plaques NSW program join an elite group of just 35 already in place," Mr Marshall said.
"Blue Plaques NSW celebrates well-known characters many of us are familiar with, but also brings attention to lesser-known stories of people and events that shaped a particular community, town, or field of work or study."
Other blue plaques in NSW include those of poet Dorothea Mackellar in Dunara and Medical pioneer Mark Lidwell in Beecroft.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.