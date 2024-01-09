The Armidale Express
Bingara recognised with NSW 'Blue Plaque' honouring CWA founder

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
January 9 2024 - 2:33pm
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall at the CWA Centenary monument in Bingara, where the NSW heritage Blue Plaque will be fixed, honouring the life of CWA founder Mrs Grace Emily Munro MBE.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall at the CWA Centenary monument in Bingara, where the NSW heritage Blue Plaque will be fixed, honouring the life of CWA founder Mrs Grace Emily Munro MBE.

In December 2023, CWA Armidale unveiled a centenary seat commemorating 100 years of service by CWA NSW.

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

