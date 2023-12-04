A TREE symmbolising diversity, fun and empowerment has taken out People's Choice award at Quota's annual Christmas tree decorating event.
The tree was decorated by Armidale Girl Guides and attracted the most votes from the community at the Christmas in the Mall celebrations on Thursday, November 30.
It was the second year the Quota Club of Armidale held the Christmas tree decorating event, which attracted dozens of entries from schools, businesses and other community organisations.
Quota Club of Armidale president Amanda Cooper said the community participation was once again amazing.
"Entries were received from a wide section of the community, with each tree a unique design reflecting the purpose of the organisation," Mrs Cooper said.
"It was great to see so many entries, they were so creative and the community enjoyed looking at them on the night."
The trees were on display in the Mall on Thursday night, where the public had the opportunity to vote for their favourite tree. This created a lot of interest in the trees.
This year Christmas wreaths were added to the event with several of the Quota Club members and other community members making wreaths for display and sale.
"The wreaths looked fantastic, they were all very creative, each one was different and they looked beautiful on display," Mrs Cooper said.
Winning schools entry was a colourful, geometric style tree created by the support unit at Armidale Secondary College.
The NEGS boarders constructed their tree as a bonding and wellbeing activity, with elements of their tree featuring all facets of the NEGS community, including academic, sporting, equestrian and community.
Boobooks entry, which won the business category, was a visual masterpiece created from folded books and Christmas ornaments displayed on a large leather journal.
The tree from Primal Alternative by Fiona featured edible delights created using healthy ingredients.
Winning the community organisation section The Fresh Hope Church's tree displayed the Christmas themes of peace and love with handcrafted paper white doves and baubles. The winner of the wreath section was a peace wreath created by Uniting Care Autumn Lodge.
"It is a busy time of year for most people, so it is great to see so much effort being put into each entry", Mrs Cooper said.
"It was amazing to see so many people out enjoying the night and joining in the festivities, we thank the Armidale Regional Council and the Armidale community for their support."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.