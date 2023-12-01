The Armidale Express
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Lockheed Martin satellite dish in Uralla first for SouthPAN to improve GPS positioning

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated December 1 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A newly opened satellite dish will have life-saving implications, says the team who built it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.