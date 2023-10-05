PROMINENT figures who help run the country in leadership roles can be traced back to New England.
NSW premier Chris Minns and new RBA boss Michele Bullock attended the University of New England.
Mr Minns completed a Bachelor of Arts in 2008 while Mr Mookhey finished with a Masters in Arts in 2011.
Both went on to further education with Minns attending Princeton University in the United States where he was awarded a Masters in Public Policy in 2013.
Mr Mookhey studied at the University of Technology in Sydney before being elected to the New South Wales Legislative Council in 2015.
She moved to Armidale with her family when she was nine and went to Armidale High School before eventually attending St Albert's College at UNE.
She first took up medicine at university before switching to economics at UNE, graduating with honours.
Ms Bullock described herself as a proud "country girl", and joined the RBA as an intern in her honours year.
She was a resident at the college from 1983 to 1984.
Meanwhile, commissioner Webb was just recently recognised in the UNE Distinguished Alumni Awards and Community Alumni Awards on September 25.
She joined the police force in 1987 and graduated from UNE in 2004 with a Bachelor of Professional Studies.
UNE Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chris Moran said it's a thrill to be able to lay claim to such highly influential figures.
"In my two months at UNE it's quickly becoming apparent that the achievements of UNE alumni are world class," Mr Moran said.
"They demonstrate the quality education that can be achieved at a regional university and never cease to amaze me.
"I am very proud to see all our alumni achieving great things in their careers, and I hope that they also look back at their time with UNE fondly.
"I wish Chris Minns and Michelle Bullock all the best in the incredibly important and challenging roles they have taken on, and that their UNE education holds them in good stead.
"It is great to see decision makers of influence who understand regional matters and can make decisions to optimise outcomes for all."
