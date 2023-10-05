The Armidale Express
NSW premier Chris Minns and RBA governor Michele Bullock among UNE alumni

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated October 5 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
NSW premier Chris Minns, RBA governor Michele Bullock and NSW police commissioner Karen Webb all attended the University of New England.
PROMINENT figures who help run the country in leadership roles can be traced back to New England.

