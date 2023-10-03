A POLICE officer has appeared before Armidale Magistrates Court, charged with a stalking offence.
Jonathan Martin, 41, appeared before Magistrate Mark Richardson on Tuesday, October 3, via video link from Tamworth Correctional Centre.
Martin, of Saumarez Ponds, was charged with stalk or intimidate to cause fear of physical or mental harm. He did not enter a plea.
According to a police statement of claims tendered before court, the stalking allegedly occurred between 8.30pm and 9pm on Sunday, September 24 at Saumarez Ponds.
Martin was arrested by police on October 2 at 10.10pm and taken to Armidale Police Station, where he was charged with the offence.
He was remanded in police custody and taken to Tamworth Correctional Centre.
In applying for bail for his client, defence solicitor Guy Newby said Martin was a person of good character and, if given bail, would be willing to abide by a curfew.
Police prosecutor Camille Smith raised no objections to the bail application, saying there was no risk the defendant would abscond.
Magistrate Richardson granted bail on the condition Martin lived with his mother in Medowie.
"You have just 10 minutes to collect your car, trailer and a bag of clothes from your address in Armidale, under police escort, and drive to Medowie," Magistrate Richardson said.
"But you are banned from coming to Armidale while on bail."
Martin must also report daily to Newcastle Police Station as part of his bail conditions.
The matter was adjourned until Monday, October 16.
