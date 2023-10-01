The Armidale Express
Armidale property helping at-risk youths is a finalist in NSW Youth Work award

Updated October 2 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 10:53am
Tilbuster Station is a finalist in the Outstanding Work with Regional Young People category in the NSW Youth Work Awards.
A NON-FOR-PROFIT group matching youths to farm work has been named a finalist in this year's NSW Youth Work Awards.

