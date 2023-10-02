The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rex deputy chairman John Sharp warns of further flight cuts due to 'pilot pillaging', wants government action

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
October 3 2023 - 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex deputy chairman John Sharp speaks with cadet pilots during a visit to Wagga Airport in April 2022. Mr Sharp says the airline has "lost a lot of pilots" and more regional flight services could be reduced unless the government acts quickly. Picture by Les Smith
Rex deputy chairman John Sharp speaks with cadet pilots during a visit to Wagga Airport in April 2022. Mr Sharp says the airline has "lost a lot of pilots" and more regional flight services could be reduced unless the government acts quickly. Picture by Les Smith

REX's deputy chairman has warned the airline will have to cut more services and flight frequencies across its regional network unless the government acts quickly to stop "Qantas's predatory behaviour" and help stem a loss of pilots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.