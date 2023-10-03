A rapid evaluation of the governance and structure of Australia's troubled pesticides and agricultural chemical regulator has been given an extension to report its findings.
Former senior public servant Ken Matthews was charged in July with evaluating the operations of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) in the wake of a damning report by Clayton Utz - itself ordered after last year's allegations that a senior public servant had urinated on his colleagues following a staff Christmas party.
The Clayton Utz report found systemic problems with the APVMA's administration and governance, in particular, it cited the controversial 2016 decision to move the APVMA from Canberra to Armidale in 2019 as the source of its many troubles including poor governance and culture, and being too close to industry.
The former minister behind the relocation was the local member for New England, Barnaby Joyce. He is opposed to any possible move to return the APVMA to the national capital, deriding the "magic of Canberra".
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announced on Tuesday he had approved a request from Mr Mathews for more time.
Mr Matthews, the first National Water Commission chair, will now have until October 27 to submit his report.
