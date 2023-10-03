The Armidale Express
Evaluation of troubled pesticides regulator APVMA now due October 28

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
October 4 2023 - 7:23am
A rapid evaluation of the governance and structure of Australia's troubled pesticides and agricultural chemical regulator has been given an extension to report its findings.

