The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Education

UNE to offer two new courses dedicated to transition and succession planning.

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
September 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changing of the guard: The University of New England is offering two new qualifications for transition and succession planners
Changing of the guard: The University of New England is offering two new qualifications for transition and succession planners

The hit television series 'Succession' has become a global sensation in recent years, however, the themes raised by the show remain a taboo discussion for many real-life families across the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.