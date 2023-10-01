The Armidale Express
Eastwood Tennis Club closed in 2010 after having 250 members at one point

Heath Forsyth
October 2 2023 - 5:00am
Margaret Watts, Ken Peter and Noel Kelly revisit Eastwood Tennis club for the first time in over a decade since the club closed its doors for the last time.
With the North Armidale Tennis Club receiving over $200,000 worth of upgrades since 2015 including a $150,000 grant from the state government's 'Stronger Communities Fund' grant, spare a thought for their old cross-town rivals, Eastwood Tennis Club Inc.

