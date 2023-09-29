The Armidale Express
The heritage centre has re-opened after being closed since 2022

Heath Forsyth
Heath Forsyth
September 29 2023 - 2:00pm
Re-opening of the UNE heritage Centre. From L-R Julie McCarthy, (Archives and Collections), UNE Vice Chancellor Professor Chris Moran, Martin Killion (Executive Director, State Records NSW) and the Hon Adam Marshall MP Member for Northern Tablelands.
The home of the University of New England (UNE) and Regional Archives, known as the Heritage Centre, has re-opened its doors to the public.

