The first Budget handed down by the NSW Labor government this week has not made any new commitments to regional universities.
Nevertheless, I see great opportunities for UNE in partnering in our region to support the government investment in lower education levels, regional renewable energy and health as pertinent examples of where investment has been directed.
I am very keen to engage more with the NSW Government, led by two UNE alumni, Premier Chris Minns and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, to make the case for the essential place of regional universities in this state as they approach their next Budget in just six months' time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Regional universities are foundational institutions in their communities and offer opportunities and facilities that are often above and beyond their core business of higher education.
Welcoming and well-resourced campuses are important to engage with our communities and encourage our young people and adult learners alike to consider higher education as a realistic option for them.
We need to remind ourselves of the attainment gap between regional Australia and our major cities in higher education.
Nearly 50 per cent of people aged 25-34 in major cities have a bachelor degree or above, compared to less than half of that in regional areas.
For this reason (amongst many others) I think that regional universities need special consideration to support infrastructure.
The NSW government's financial co-contribution to UNE's new campus in Tamworth, is a great example of the role for state government in building aspirations in the community, increasing accessibility to quality higher education and ultimately delivering a stronger economy and community.
Of course, we also need industry and commonwealth involvement in new types of partnerships that leverage off the strong autonomous "can do" character of regional communities.
UNE's proud history has been achieved in the face of some significant headwinds.
Dominant amongst these are the long-term university funding models.
I believe that the strengths of UNE are not well considered in the funding of Australian universities.
The model is, perhaps understandably, focussed on growing the success of the major metropolitan universities.
The Universities Accord process currently underway, led by Federal Education Minster Jason Clare MP, recognises some of the challenges facing regional universities.
I am optimistic that some positive changes will result when the Accord final report is delivered and implemented.
Here at UNE, my vision is no less than creating an unconventional university like no-one has seen before.
It will not be achieved through government funding alone, and so I am starting conversations wherever they may be usefully held about co-creating a university that is original and distinctive, in part because of our special student profile, locations and history.
- Chris Moran, professor, UNE Vice-Chancellor and CEO
