The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Opinion

UNE vice-chancellor Chris Moran to push for funding at regional level

By Chris Moran
Updated September 25 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first Budget handed down by the NSW Labor government this week has not made any new commitments to regional universities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.