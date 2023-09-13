TWO brand new synthetic grass courts have been completed at the North Armidale Tennis Club, with Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall MP officially opening the courts.
Mr Marshall was joined by Mayor Sam Coupland and club members to celebrate the project, funded by a $163,027 grant under the previous State Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
The grant that would effectively double the number of grass courts at North Armidale from two to four, was announced by Mr Marshall in February 2022.
The grant was the latest in support of the club, with over $200,000 going to upgrades since 2015.
"The North Armidale Tennis Club complex now has four top-class synthetic courts as well as two of the original clay courts," Mr Marshall said.
"The new courts look fantastic and I enjoyed having a hit on them with Mayor Coupland and some of the members.
"The club used the grant to transform two of its old, dilapidated clay courts into artificial grass, allowing for minimal upkeep as well as a more consistent bounce and smoother surface for players.
"The grant has allowed the Club to future-proof its facility as well as maintain its existing membership base and attract new members.
"Across the region, tennis clubs with clay courts require significant volunteer hours to maintain with rolling, bagging, line marking and weed control.
"I have no doubt the new courts will make life easier and less stressful for members to upkeep.
"As an extra bonus, synthetic grass courts are kinder on the joints and body which makes them preferable for older players.
"North Armidale Tennis Club holds an important place in Armidale's history and it is great to see the committee making significant changes to keep it functional for generations to come."
President of the North Armidale Tennis Club Robert Mackenzie said the new courts were a huge boost for the club.
"We hope these new courts help us attract new members and keep the North Armidale community active," he said.
