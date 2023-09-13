The Armidale Express
New courts for the North Armidale Tennis Club

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
September 13 2023 - 6:10pm
GAME, SET, MATCH:Opening the two new synthetic grass courts at North Armidale Tennis Club last week, President Robert Mackenzie, left, oldest member Owen Croft, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Mayor Sam Coupland. Photo supplied
TWO brand new synthetic grass courts have been completed at the North Armidale Tennis Club, with Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall MP officially opening the courts.

