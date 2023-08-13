The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

Armidale doctor shortage helped by UNE Medical Centre's three new doctors

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 14 2023 - 8:22am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New doctors arrive to help relieve local shortage
New doctors arrive to help relieve local shortage

Two new doctors are set to join the UNE Medical Centre by September, will help to redress the workforce shortage that has been affecting the Armidale area for some time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.