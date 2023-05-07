Dr Sareh Karimi-Afshar recently arrived in Armidale from Iran where she is about to start working as a local doctor.
Her appointment is the first after the regional New England city lost about eight doctors due to relocation or retirement, and a further five registrars practicing under them, in the weeks to February 3.
Dr Martin Danke, owner of the Faulkner Street Medical Practice where Dr Karimi-Afshar started on May 5, says the clinic will now be able to start taking new patients.
"We don't know for how long that will be available," Dr Danke said.
"It will depend on how many people we have on the waiting list," he said.
"But we will take on new patients for the time being."
The only other medical practice in Armidale known to have their books open to new patients is the West Armidale Medical Practice on Rusden Street, where the non-bulk billed nurse-assisted telehealth is in place.
Dr Karimi-Ashfar worked as a GP in the central Iranian town of Kerman for about nine years before applying from abroad for the position at Armidale's Faulkner Street Medical Practice.
"I haven't been to Australia before so I am a bit excited," Dr Karimi-Afshar said.
"However, I will do my best for the Australian people."
Dr Karimi-Afshar arrived in Australia on March 28, with her husband Mani Amouei, who is a qualified electronic engineer looking for local work in IT or solar, gas or petrol projects.
Dr Karimi-Afshar will be working weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm, at the clinic under the supervision of Dr Danke and Dr Bruce Menzies.
Dr Danke said Dr Karimi-Afshar has spent the past five weeks "learning the ropes" and adjusting to the new system in Australia.
"The medicine is very much the same [as it is in Iran] but the system is different," Dr Danke said.
"Especially with Medicare, prescriptions, drug referrals, and IT systems."
Dr Karimi-Afshar said she chose Australia due to the availability of jobs, and because her friends in Tasmania had convinced her the move was worth it.
Growing-up, Dr Karimi-Afshar had always wanted to help people, and with about 13 of her cousins already doctors, it only seemed a natural progression to enter the medical profession.
"When I was a child, both my parents, my aunts and uncles kept saying; 'you should be a doctor'," she said.
"So, I spent most of my time studying while improving my knowledge and passing exams."
