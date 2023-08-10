The Armidale Express
Winter Blooming Festival at NERAM celebrating LGBTIQA+

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 10 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 5:00pm
Amber Rosé performs at the 2022 Winter Blooming Festival. Photograph by Mike Terry
The Winter Blooming Festival will be bringing a whole lot of sparkle and sass to Armidale when it kicks off its program of events celebrating LGBTIQA+, First Nations and multicultural arts, culture, communities, and allies on August 18.

