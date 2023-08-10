The Armidale Express
Duval Dam Busters runner Michelle Makin-Sowerby suffered from flesh eating bacteria

Heath Forsyth
Heath Forsyth
August 11 2023 - 5:30am
Michelle Makin-Sowerby competing at the Duval Dam Busters a year before her life threatening illness. Picture supplied
To most people, running up, and then back down a steep and rugged mountain early on a cold September morning in Armidale may not be the most enticing idea.

