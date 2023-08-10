To most people, running up, and then back down a steep and rugged mountain early on a cold September morning in Armidale may not be the most enticing idea.
For Uralla woman Michelle Makin-Sowerby however, it's exactly what the doctor ordered.
The Duval Dam Buster Trail Run, now in its 6th year has been for Michelle, a dedicated and enthusiastic middle-long distance runner, the highlight of the year when it comes to statewide trail run events.
READ ALSO:
Significantly, the 2023 Dam Busters will be the first time Michelle has competed since recovering from a rare, mysterious, life-threatening bacterial illness that left her hospitalised and unable to walk.
Michelle has always been an extremely active person. It was not until after she became a mother that she fell in love with running and participated in her first competitive trail run when her youngest daughter, Matilda (now eight) was three-years-old.
"Running was something I took on as a way of keeping fit but I soon realised just how magnetically cathartic it is," Michelle said.
Michelle has since competed in 10km events in the Hunter Valley and the Tamworth Trailblazers events, to name a few, but it is the Dam Busters run that she flags as easily her favorite.
"I've competed twice at Duval," she said.
"The 16km is an extremely difficult race, you loop around the top of Mt Duval and divert onto the summit trail, and the elevation also comes into play.
"I remember the year I tried the 16k, it was wet and slippery and by the end, I was quite fatigued, but I loved every minute of it."
This year, the race for Michelle will be the 8km event, and she is taking Matilda and her husband Chris along with her.
It was Chris who handed Michelle a copy of 'Trail Run' magazine when she was restricted to her bed at Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick.
"There was an article in the magazine all about the Duval Dam Busters trail run and I just remember promising to myself that I'd once again race in that event," recalls an emotional Michelle.
In April 2022, Michelle began feeling unwell, she thought nothing of it at the time, passing it off as symptoms of a stomach bug, but quickly began feeling nauseous and feverish and was rushed to Armidale Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.
"By the time I realised I was sick, it was time to call an ambulance," she said.
A day after Michelle was hospitalised in Armidale, she was transferred to Prince of Wales. There, she was in ICU for two weeks and then transferred to high dependency.
Necrotising Fasciitis is a type of soft tissue infection. It is most commonly caused by an infection with group A Streptococcus, commonly known as 'flesh-eating bacteria.' It is the fastest-moving form of infection, but the symptoms, at first, may not seem serious.
Michelle's infection was caused by a spider bite. She didn't start feeling ill until the next day and as time went on, she started experiencing symptoms similar to the flu. Once she realised she was feeling sick, it progressed extremely quickly.
"It takes so long to realise you are sick, which is why it becomes so critical," Michelle said.
"When I was in the hospital, there was talk I would have to have my arm amputated, which was incredibly scary, but thankfully, I'm one of the lucky ones.
"I played a lot of piano in hospital. My hand was so swollen (I) wasn't sure if I would be able to use it again, but I couldn't stand the idea of never being able to play music.
"The nurse told me later that what I had been doing was mentally engaging my neural pathways.
"When you're in that situation you certainly realise what you don't want to live without," she said.
Michelle had skin graft surgery, and was in hospital initially for four weeks. There have been many, many trips back and forward to Sydney for appointments and consultations and there is another surgery being considered by Michelle's specialists.
"When I was recovering and going through physiotherapy and just learning how to walk again, the Dam Busters trail run was one of my motivations to get well again," she said.
Michelle is looking ahead to the Dam Busters event in Armidale on September 24.
For the first time in its history, the 50km event has been accepted into the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) National League.
For Michelle however, this year she is looking forward to "just being a happy turtle", and taking her time and enjoying the day.
"There's such a warm and encouraging atmosphere at Duval," she said.
"It's by far my favourite event, so motivating and friendly.
"I remember the first year I ran I didn't know anyone else who was competing but by the end of the race we had become such good friends, we were hugging across the line.
"No matter how fast or how far you run, you're still lapping anyone sitting at home on the lounge," Michelle said, remembering her favourite quote.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.