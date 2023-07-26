The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Armidale woman Dr Margaret C Sharpe leaving city for QLD

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated July 26 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret Sharpe has lived in Armidale since moving here in 1978. Picture by Heath Forsyth
Margaret Sharpe has lived in Armidale since moving here in 1978. Picture by Heath Forsyth

Armidale woman Dr Margaret Sharpe is leaving for Queensland after 45 years living in the New England region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.