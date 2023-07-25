The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Incoming UNE Vice-Chancellor identifies workplace culture, growth as key challenges

LR
By Lydia Roberts
July 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incoming UNE Vice-Chanellor Chris Moran is open to meeting the community 'to listen and learn'.
Incoming UNE Vice-Chanellor Chris Moran is open to meeting the community 'to listen and learn'.

WORKPLACE culture and sustainable growth are the key challenges incoming UNE Vice-Chancellor Chris Moran has set himself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.