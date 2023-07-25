The Armidale Express
Renewed interest sees more women enrol in wool classing

July 25 2023 - 4:33pm
Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) registrar Fiona Raleigh says there is growing pressure on wool harvesting staff numbers across the state. Picture supplied.
Australia's peak wool marketing body has welcomed strong demand for wool classing training at TAFE NSW Armidale as the industry confronts a growing skills gap.

